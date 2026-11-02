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Cars & Bikes Auto News Olectra Deploys 35 Electric Buses In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Olectra deploys 35 electric buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2026, 16:40 pm
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  • The newly deployed Olectra buses measure 9 metres in length and use blade battery technology. They feature monocoque construction, front and rear air suspension, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), regenerative braking and disc brakes at both ends.

Olectra electric buses
Olectra deploys 35 electric buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Olectra electric buses
Olectra deploys 35 electric buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will add 35 electric buses to its public transport fleet, with Olectra Greentech supplying the vehicles to the city. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the buses on November 1 at the Divisional Sports Complex. Passenger services are scheduled to begin on November 2.

The buses will be operated by Evey Trans across various routes in the city as part of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's efforts to upgrade its public transport network.

The newly deployed Olectra buses measure 9 metres in length and use blade battery technology. They feature monocoque construction, front and rear air suspension, an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), regenerative braking and disc brakes at both ends.

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For passenger convenience, the buses come with air curtains at both entry doors, CCTV cameras, digital destination boards and an integrated passenger announcement system. They also get a vehicle location tracking system, USB charging ports and a digital instrument cluster.

With zero tailpipe emissions, the buses are expected to reduce the local emissions associated with conventional diesel-powered public transport vehicles.

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director of Olectra Greentech, said the company has more than 4,500 electric buses operating across over 55 cities in India. These buses have collectively covered more than 750 million kilometres, according to the company.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2026, 16:40 pm IST

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