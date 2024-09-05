Ola S1 Pro, S1 X and S1 X+ get festive discounts upto

Ola Electric has announced discounts on account of Ganesh Chaturthi for the S1 Pro , S1 X and S1 X+ models. Apart from the price discount, there are also some benefits that the manufacturer is offering. All these things are in addition to the bank offers and benefits that Ola is offering in the month.

The festive discount is valid from the 1st to 7th September. It is also important to note that these discounts are only available in certain states, please confirm via the Ola Electric website for further information.

Ola electric festive discount: S1 Pro

Ola Electric is offering an upfront discount of ₹5,000 on the Ola S1 Pro.

This discount is only valid in the following states- Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chattisgarh, Bengaluru, Malegaon, Mysuru, Nanded, Belgavi, Parbhani, Kalyan, Bidar, Aurangabad-MH, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Gwalior, Mehsana, Bareilly, Tirupati, DURG, Patna, Sahibzada, Kolkata, Siwan, Udaipur-RJ, Unnao, Moradabad, Dibrugarh, Surendranagar, Jhajhar, Balaghat, Sirohi, Junagadh, Ahmedabad-GJ, Surat, Rajkot, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Meerut.

Ola electric festive discount: S1 X and S1 X+

The electric vehicles manufacturer is also offering a similar discount of ₹5,000 on the S1 X (4 kWh variant) and S1 X+ models. This effectively brings the price of the scooters down to ₹96,999 and ₹89,999 (both prices ex-showroom). There is no mention of any specific locations for availing these discounts.

Ola electric festive discount: Benefits

The other benefits from Ola include a ₹12,000 exchange bonus on swapping your old two-wheeler with a new S1 Pro. A bonus of ₹8,000 is also available on the S1 X (4 kWh). Ola also mentions in the fine print that up to 30% of the exchange value will be offered or the respective bonus amount (whichever is lower).

Other than this bikemaker is also offering 25% off on accessories (applicable buddy step, scooter cover and floor mat only).

Ola Electric festive discount: Bank offers

Bank offers on the Ola scooters are also applicable. RBL, Yes Bank, IDFC Bank, Federal Bank and OneCard are all offering a 5% discount up to ₹5,000 when opting for credit card EMI. This offer is only applicable for a tenure of 9 months and above.

IDFC bank is also offering a zero down payment option and a 6.99% rate of interest to eligible customers. All of these bank offers are available up till 30th September.

