Ola Electric to set up new automobile development facility in UK

Ola Electric's new facility will be known by the name Ola Futurefoundry and it will work in conjunction with the company's Bengaluru-based design and engineering teams.

Ola Electric has recently conveyed that it is planning to set up its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design in Coventry, UK. The facility will be known by the name ‘Ola Futurefoundry’ and it will work in conjunction with the company's Bengaluru-based design and engineering teams.

The company has also said that it has readied a route map to invest more than $100 million ( ₹750 crore) in the span of the next five years. This facility will house more than 200 designers as well as automotive engineers. “At Ola we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines, " Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola said.

The centre will also provide a platform for global talent across multiple disciplines of two- and four-wheeler vehicle design, advanced high-performance automotive engineering, digital and physical modelling and more. “Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bengaluru to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world," Bhavish added.

Wayne Burgess, vice president – Vehicle Design, Ola Electric said, “Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world. We are setting up in Coventry – a global epicentre of automotive and technology talent. Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with our core team in Bengaluru to deliver exciting new EVs across two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other form factors."

The company currently retails the S1 Pro electric-scooter in India. While the company did manage to build hype for its products, the delivery process hasn't exactly been smooth. Some of the customers that booked the Ola electric scooters have also been forcefully upgraded to S1 Pro from S1 variant for unknown reasons.

