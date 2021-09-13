Ola electric scooter facility to be largest all-women factory in the world

Ola Electric factory in Tamil Nadu is all set to become the world's largest facility for electric scooters. On Monday, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that it will also be the world's largest factory overall to be run entirely by women - 10,000 at full scale.

Ola Electric facility is the home to the Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters.

While phase one is near completion, at full capacity, it would be able to roll out two million units per year. It would cater to the demands in the Indian market as well as overseas, including the US where deliveries are scheduled to begin from next year.

Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal announced that the entire facility will be powered by women. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women! Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!" he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Aggarwal further informed that the focus is on helping women in the country achieve work-parity with men. “We have invested significantly to train and upskill them in core manufacturing skills and they will be responsible for the entire production of every vehicle manufactured at Ola Futurefactory," he informed. “Enabling women with economic opportunities improves not just their lives but that of their families and indeed the whole community."

The Ola Electric factory is spread over 500 acres of area and is a result of a ₹2,400-crore MoU signed with the Tamil Nadu state government in December of last year. The land acquisition for the plant was completed in January this year and the construction work began by late February.

Once fully complete, Ola Electric says the facility will make use of 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles, apart from the all-women workforce.

The Ola S1 electric scooter - the company's debut product - has already been launched in the market at a starting price of ₹1 lakh (ex showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin from October for those who have reserved a unit using the online channel. The company, in fact, has no plans of having on-ground dealer network and will follow a direct-to-home sales channel.

The S1 and S1 electric scooters have a range of around 120 kms and 180 kms, respectively. Ola Electric is claiming that the e-scooter hit 40 kmph in three seconds and has a top speed of 115 kmph. Available in 10 colour options, the e-scooter can be powered to 50% in 18 minutes using Ola Hypercharger points.

Ola Electric is also aiming to establish and vastly expand charging infrastructure although Aggarwal believes establishing low-cost, slow-charging points in parking lots is the way forward.