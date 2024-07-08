Ola Cabs ditches Google Maps, saves 100 cr by shifting to inhouse Ola Maps

Ride-hailing service aggregator Ola Cabs has ditched Google Maps to transition to Ola Maps, which is the company's in-house developed navigation platform. With this strategy, Ola Cabs claims to have saved around ₹100 crore annually. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola Cabs, has said that this move followed the company's departure from Azure last month.

In a post on X (Previously Twitter), Ola Cabs CEO said that after Azure's exit last month, the company has fully exited Google Maps. “After Azure’s exit last month, we’ve fully exited Google Maps. We used to spend ₹100 crore a year but we’ve made that zero this month by moving completely to our in-house Ola maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed," he added.

After Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited google maps. We used to spend ₹100 cr a year but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in house Ola maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed 😉



Also, Ola maps API available on @Krutrim cloud! Many more… pic.twitter.com/wYj1Q1YohO — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 5, 2024

Aggarwal also said that Ola Cas will introduce a number of features in the coming months. These will include street view, neural radiance fields, indoor images, 3D maps and drone maps among others.

Also Read : Ola Electric's Bharat Cell EV battery to be a gamechanger, says Bhavish Aggarwal

Back in October 2021, Ola acquired GeoSpoc, a Pune-based company specialising in geospatial services. The Ola Maps come as a result of that. Ola Maps now supports the mapping requirements of the company's primary ride-hailing application. Additionally, the company revealed intentions to integrate Ola Maps into the Ola electric two-wheelers through a software update in January.

Ola Electric working on solid-state batteries

Ola Electric is working on a range of battery solutions indigenously, which include solid-state battery technology. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has stated that currently, it is in the early stages of researching solid-state battery technology, which would be used in its electric scooters and upcoming electric motorcycles in the near future.

Ola Electric is currently working on its Gigafactory in Pochampally of Tamil Nadu, where the company aims to make the battery cells for its electric vehicles. Besides that, the battery packs will be used for various other applications and will be sold to other EV makers as well, as the company has revealed.

First Published Date: