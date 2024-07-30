Ola accused of copying MapmyIndia's data to build its own map

Digital navigation firm CE Info Systems, which owns the MaymyIndia brand, has sent a legal notice to Ola Electric alleging that the IPO-bound firm has copied its data and reverse-engineered its app to make Ola Maps, according to sources.

A source, who did not wish to be identified, said that the notice has been sent after talks with Ola failed.

"As of now, a legal notice has been sent to Ola. It has been sent after discussions failed," the source said.

When contacted, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, "Ola Electric wishes to address the recent claims made by CE Info Systems Limited (CE Info) in relation to the alleged issues with Ola Maps vis-à-vis MapMyIndia and reported in news media.

"We would like to state unequivocally that these allegations are false, malicious and misleading. Ola Electric stands by the integrity of its business practices. We will suitably respond to the notice shortly."

Ola Electric is in the process of launching its ₹6,100-crore IPO.

CE Info Systems in the legal notice has reportedly said that Ola Electric has breached an agreement signed with the digital navigation firm in June 2021.

MapmyIndia owner has alleged that Ola copied data from the company's map for an illegal motive for unjust commercial gains.

The development comes after Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on social media platform X claimed that the company has exited Google Maps which used to cost the company ₹100 crore a year and moved to in-house developed Ola Maps.

Aggarwal has been vociferous about building its own indigenous AI and cloud platform to offer start-ups better prices and services compared to foreign tech giants in the cloud space.

First Published Date: