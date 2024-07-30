HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Steadies Near Seven Week Low With Demand Concerns Mounting

Oil steadies near seven-week low with demand concerns mounting

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2024, 06:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Crude remains modestly higher for the year, aided by OPEC’s supply cutbacks and expectations for lower borrowing costs in the US.
Oil
Crude remains modestly higher for the year, aided by OPEC’s supply cutbacks and expectations for lower borrowing costs in the US. (Getty Images via AFP)
Oil
Crude remains modestly higher for the year, aided by OPEC’s supply cutbacks and expectations for lower borrowing costs in the US.

Oil was steady near a seven-week low on a shaky demand outlook, especially in the biggest importer China.

Brent crude traded below $80 a barrel after losing more than three per cent over the previous two sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was around $76. Banks including Citigroup Inc. have downgraded their growth forecasts for Asia’s biggest economy, while physical export prices of US oil heading to Asia are weakening.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Crude remains modestly higher for the year, aided by OPEC’s supply cutbacks and expectations for lower borrowing costs in the US. An interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve is due on Wednesday, while OPEC will hold a monitoring meeting a day later. The market is split on whether the cartel will proceed with a scheduled output increase next quarter.

Technical indicators are showing the latest move lower has been too quick, with both Brent and WTI now oversold on the nine-day relative strength index. Traders will look to an industry report on US stockpiles later on Tuesday to see whether they will extend a four-week drop.

Elsewhere, Venezuela’s opposition said they have proof of voter fraud, and that opposition candidate Edmundo González won Sunday’s election instead of incumbent Nicolás Maduro.

In the Middle East, the US and other world powers sought to prevent a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah from escalating into a full-blown war after a rocket attack that killed a dozen young people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2024, 06:49 AM IST
TAGS: oil price petrol price diesel price petrol diesel crude oil

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.