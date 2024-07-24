HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Prices Rise As Us Crude And Fuel Inventories Seen Shrinking

Oil prices rise as US crude and fuel inventories seen shrinking

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2024, 06:49 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Brent crude futures for September rose 46 cents to $81.47 a barrel by 0020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 42 cents to
...
Oil
Brent crude futures for September rose 46 cents to $81.47 a barrel by 0020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 42 cents to $77.38 per barrel. (REUTERS)
Oil
Brent crude futures for September rose 46 cents to $81.47 a barrel by 0020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 42 cents to $77.38 per barrel.

Falling U.S. crude inventories caused oil prices to rebound on Wednesday after several days of decline, while expectations for a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East kept prices from continuing to climb.

Brent crude futures for September rose 46 cents to $81.47 a barrel by 0020 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 42 cents to $77.38 per barrel.

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, according to market sources citing the American Petroleum Institute (API), a trade organization.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
Engine Icon1499 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Benchmarks picked up accordingly. WTI had lost seven per cent over the previous four sessions and Brent shed nearly five per cent in the previous three.

The API figures showed crude stocks falling by 3.9 million barrels in the week ended July 19, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and distillates shed 1.5 million barrels.

That would be the first time crude stocks in the United States fell for four weeks in a row since September 2023.

Official government data on oil inventory data is due for release on Wednesday.

Oil prices fell to a six-week low on Tuesday, with Brent closing at its lowest level since June 9 on ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in a plan outlined by U.S. President Joe Biden in May and mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Prices also suffered on continued concern that economic softening in China, which is the world's biggest crude importer, would weaken global oil demand.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2024, 06:49 AM IST
TAGS: Oil price petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.