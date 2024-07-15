HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Price Slumps With Dollar Strength In Focus After Donald Trump Shooting

Oil price slumps with Dollar strength in focus after Donald Trump shooting

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2024, 07:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Brent traded near $85 a barrel after paring an early gain, while West Texas Intermediate was below $82.
Oil
Brent traded near $85 a barrel after paring an early gain, while West Texas Intermediate was below $82. (REUTERS)
Oil
Brent traded near $85 a barrel after paring an early gain, while West Texas Intermediate was below $82.

Oil fell as an assassination attempt on Republican presidential contender Donald Trump brought political risk squarely into focus, with China’s Third Plenum also kicking off on Monday.

Brent traded near $85 a barrel after paring an early gain, while West Texas Intermediate was below $82. The attack on the former president injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into the US election race. The dollar moved modestly higher, making commodities including oil that are priced off the currency more expensive for most buyers.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
BMW X3 M40i
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 86.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Ehs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG eHS
BatteryCapacity Icon16.6 kWh Range Icon52 Km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Oil remains solidly higher for the year, helped by OPEC’s output curbs and stronger fuel demand over the Northern Hemisphere summer. The Chinese Communist Party’s Third Plenum this week, which will set the nation’s broad economic and political priorities, will be closely watched for clues on the growth trajectory in the world’s largest crude importer.

China’s appetite for crude oil to soybeans has shrunk over the first six months of the year, raising concerns over demand as its economic growth slows. The International Energy Agency said the Asian nation’s slowdown would likely weigh on global oil consumption growth, although OPEC in its corresponding report had a more bullish view instead.

“It’s not surprising following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump over the weekend that we are seeing a stronger US dollar, and that strength is weighing on oil," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV. “In addition, the market is also coming around to the idea that Chinese oil demand could very well disappoint this year."

Even so, time spreads signal robust near-term demand, as the gap between Brent’s two nearest contracts stayed in a bullish, backwardated structure, with the nearest contract at a premium over the later-dated one. At 92 cents a barrel, it’s about double what it was a month ago.

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2024, 07:50 AM IST
TAGS: Oil price crude oil petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.