HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Holds Near A Six Week Low With Chinese Demand, Opec In Focus

Oil holds near a six-week low with Chinese demand, OPEC in focus

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2024, 06:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Crude remains modestly higher this year, helped by OPEC supply discipline and expectations the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing co
...
Oil
Crude remains modestly higher this year, helped by OPEC supply discipline and expectations the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing costs. (Getty Images via AFP)
Oil
Crude remains modestly higher this year, helped by OPEC supply discipline and expectations the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing costs.

Oil steadied near a six-week low as positive Chinese economic data helped ease concern over demand in the world’s biggest importer, before an OPEC meeting this week.

Brent crude traded above $81 a barrel after falling 1.5% on Friday to notch a third weekly drop, with West Texas Intermediate near $77. Industrial profits in Asia’s largest economy grew at a faster year-on-year pace in June than in May, showing the resilience of manufacturing.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹11 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Crude remains modestly higher this year, helped by OPEC supply discipline and expectations the Federal Reserve is getting closer to lower borrowing costs. An interest-rate decision from the US central bank is due Wednesday. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet a day later, with the market split on whether the group will alter production levels.

Traders will also be monitoring developments in the Middle East after Israel attacked Hezbollah targets on Sunday and threatened further retaliation for an earlier rocket strike that killed 12 children while continuing to signal it was open to a proposed Gaza truce.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2024, 06:55 AM IST
TAGS: crude oil oil price petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.