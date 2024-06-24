HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oil Extends Losses As Strong Dollar Weighs On Commodities Markets

Oil extends losses as strong dollar weighs on commodities markets

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2024, 07:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Geopolitical risks in the Middle East from the Gaza crisis and a ramp-up in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries are underpinning oil prices.
Oil rig
Geopolitical risks in the Middle East from the Gaza crisis and a ramp-up in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries are underpinning oil prices. (REUTERS)
Oil rig
Geopolitical risks in the Middle East from the Gaza crisis and a ramp-up in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries are underpinning oil prices.

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday for a second straight session, weighed down by a stronger dollar after concerns of higher-for-longer interest rates resurfaced and cooled investors' risk appetite.

Brent crude futures slid 40 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $84.84 a barrel by 0036 GMT, after settling down 0.6 per cent on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $80.34 a barrel, down 39 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"The U.S. dollar has opened bid this morning and appears to have broken higher following better U.S. PMI data on Friday night and political concerns ahead of the French election," said Tony Sycamore, a Sydney-based markets analyst at IG.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities less attractive for holders of other currencies.

However, both benchmark crude contracts gained about three per cent last week on signs of stronger oil product demand in the U.S., the world's largest consumer, and as OPEC cuts kept supply in check.

U.S. crude inventories fell while gasoline demand rose for the seventh straight week and jet fuel consumption has returned to 2019 levels, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Geopolitical risks in the Middle East from the Gaza crisis and a ramp-up in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries are also underpinning oil prices.

In Ecuador, state oil company Petroecuador has declared force majeure over deliveries of Napo heavy crude for exports following the shutdown of a key pipeline and oil wells due to heavy rains, sources said on Friday.

In the U.S., operating oil rigs fell three to 485 last week, their lowest since January 2022, Baker Hughes said in its report on Friday.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2024, 07:24 AM IST
TAGS: oil price petrol diesel petrol price diesel price fuel price

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.