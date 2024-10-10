Of values and vision: Indian auto industry remembers Ratan Tata. Who said what

Indian visionary, Ratan Tata , Chairman of the Tata Group and Tata sons passed away on 9 October, 2024 at the age of 86. The leader has contributed enormously to the Indian automotive industry other than sectors such as aerospace and defence, finance, infra, metals, retail, travel and tourism, telecom, IT and countless others.

Ratan Tata is often hailed as the father of Indica and Nano, and the man who put Tata Motors on the global map. On his demise, the void left is palpab

The Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan holder had been keeping unwell in the past week and posted about his routine medical checkup recently assuring his followers about his well-being over social media. Mr. Tata moulded the auto industry with his future-forward automobiles such as the Tata Indica and the world's most affordable four-wheeler the Tata Nano in order to cater to the Indian consumer's needs. Needless to say he was one of the tallest leaders of the Indian industries, here is what the leaders of the auto industry had to say about his demise.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status.

His life embodied the values of integrity and compassion, serving as an inspiration to many. As India’s leading industrialist, his remarkable contributions to the economy and job creation transformed countless lives. Beyond his business acumen, he was a dedicated patriot and a socially conscious leader who profoundly impacted society.

The lessons I learned from him will forever resonate in my life. His loss is an immense sorrow for our nation, as we have lost a visionary and compassionate guide. Omm Shanti."

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, Mahindra Group

“I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community."

Shailesh Chandra, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)

“Indian Automobile Industry is deeply saddened with the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a towering figure, who has played a stellar role in bringing the Indian Auto industry to the global stage. A great humanist, visionary and leader, he championed innovations that are helping build a better tomorrow."

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVSMotorCo.

“Mr Tata was a truly remarkable business leader, the likes of whom nations get only once in a century. His passion extended far beyond growing the Tata Group. It expanded to serving millions of people in India, through philanthropic work and to which he devoted as much time and energy as he did to the business. He was deeply grounded in values that placed the country before business interests, and whose vision was truly transformational for a country and its people."

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India

“You will be fondly remembered for changing the face of the Indian Auto Industry by delivering the Indica and Nano to the world, completely revamping the Tata Motors footprint globally with JLR acquisition and your innumerable, selfless social contributions!"

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor

“As a global corporate luminary, Mr. Ratan Tata will forever be remembered for his transformative contribution towards modernization of Indian business landscape and deep compassion towards betterment of the society. His profound contribution and revolutionary thinking has inspired the automobile industry in India to think beyond conventional boundaries. Mr. Ratan Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide generations, reminding us that true leadership is defined not only by business acumen but by a selfless dedication to serve the bettermentofhumanity."

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder, Ola

“I’m at a loss with Ratan Tata Sir’s passing. His loss feels so personal because it is for me. He was my hero growing up, like for so many others. I consider myself blessed to have gotten the opportunity to know my personal hero deeply over the last decade. Meeting and interacting with him many times and each time, learning lessons for life."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: