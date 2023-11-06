Copyright © HT Media Limited
Odd-Even Vehicle system to return to Delhi after Diwali. Check dates

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Nov 2023, 14:05 PM
Odd-Even Vehicle rule is all set to make a comeback in Delhi after four years. The state government has announced that the initiative will be relaunched after Diwali as the National Capital Region witnessed massive spike in air pollution with the AQI reaching hazardous levels over the weekend. Gopal Rai, Transport Minister of Delhi, made the announcement after a high-level meeting held in the national capital on Monday, November 6. The Odd-Even rule will kick in from November 13 and will remain in place till November 20.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid low visibility due to smog during a winter morning. Delhi will see the return of Odd-Even rule from November 13. (PTI)

