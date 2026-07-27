Nyck de Vres secures victory for Mahindra Racing in Formula E’s Tokyo E-Prix

Mahindra Racing scored one of its best results of the 2025/26 FIA Formula E World Championship season at the Tokyo E-Prix, with Nyck de Vries securing a victory in the rain-affected race on Sunday. The win marked the Indian outfit’s second victory of the campaign, and its first multi-race victory campaign since the 2017/18 Formula E championship.

De Vries recovered from a difficult start to claim his sixth career Formula E victory. The Dutchman took full advantage of the rapidly changing weather conditions and executed a timed race strategy, which was crucial as the circuit turned from wet to dry.

While de Vries celebrated victory on Sunday, team-mate Edoardo Mortara endured disappointment despite displaying outstanding pace throughout the event. The Swiss driver claimed his fourth pole position of the season, equalling the Formula E record for the most pole positions in a single campaign. Unfortunately, his race ended prematurely after he became involved in a multi-car collision during the closing stages.



Mahindra Racing: Intense Qualifying





Mahindra Racing's encouraging weekend began on Saturday, when Mortara qualified second and remained in podium contention for much of the race before crossing the finish line in fifth place. De Vries suffered a puncture on the first lap, which dropped him to 17th and ended any hopes of points. Sunday's race was a completely different challenge, with heavy rain meaning the field started behind the Safety Car. Mortara initially led the race from pole position when the green flags were shown. But as the track slowly dried, teams had to make difficult strategic decisions about tyre pressures and energy management. Mahindra Racing took contrasting race strategies for its two drivers, a move that proved decisive. Mortara dropped positions as the race developed, but de Vries adopted a patient approach, conserving energy in the opening stages, before triggering his final six-minute Attack Mode at just the right moment to pick off several rivals and take the lead.



A late red flag, triggered by Mortara's accident, reduced the contest to a dramatic one-lap sprint to the chequered flag. Despite pressure from Nick Cassidy and Jake Dennis, de Vries secured a victory for Mahindra Racing.

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Mahindra Racing: Formula E Position



The result earned Mahindra Racing 25 points from Sunday's race and a total of 38 points across the Tokyo double-header. De Vries moved up to ninth in the drivers' standings, while Mortara retained fifth place despite his retirement. The performance also strengthened Mahindra Racing's position in the teams' championship. The Indian outfit now sits on 210 points, trailing third-placed Andretti by just a single point heading into the final two rounds of the season in London on August 15 and 16.

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