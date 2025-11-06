Norton Motorcycles to debut in India by 2026, confirms TVS Motor Company

Norton , the British motorcycle brand hailing from Britain and now owned by TVS Motor Company, will make its official entry into India by the summer of 2026-a major milestone in the marque's global revival plan.

Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Co, said Norton will launch its all-new Manx and Atlas range of motorcycles in the UK and Europe first by March-April 2026, and their India debut is likely to take place around June-July.

A British icon with Indian roots

For TVS, Norton is not just another brand in its global portfolio, it’s a piece of British motorcycling heritage being brought back to life. “We have invested around £250 million so far, with some more still to come. These investments have led to the development of six new motorcycles built on two platforms, with four models unveiled now and two more coming next year," Venu said.

The models revealed at EICMA 2025 mark a new design era for Norton, machines that pay tribute to its racing legacy while embracing modern engineering and technology. “Each of the models represents a modern reinterpretation of Norton’s values, it’s completely modern, with cutting-edge technology, yet true to its soul," Venu added.

Dual production, global focus

Norton’s upcoming four-cylinder Manx range will be built at its Solihull facility in the UK, while the Atlas lineup will be produced at TVS’s Hosur plant in India. This manufacturing split, Venu explained, will allow the brand to balance craftsmanship and scale efficiently.

Importantly, TVS plans to take full advantage of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to strengthen Norton’s global positioning. “The government has given a lot of opportunities for trade. Norton is one of the areas where we can truly leverage these benefits, gaining open access to the UK market while also bringing the four-cylinder models from the UK into India," he said.

A measured start, long-term ambition

Global sales of Norton motorcycles will begin with the UK and Europe, followed soon after by India and the US. While the company hasn’t set aggressive volume targets, it expects sales to reach around 20,000 units over time.

The revival of Norton is more than merely a goal for TVS' premium motorcycle segment; it's a statement of intent. The Indian maker wants to establish itself as the steward of legacy brands while also bringing engineering and scale benefits from India to the international motorcycle market.

