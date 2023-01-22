Noida Police to begin verifying documents of pre-owned cars

The Noida and Greater Noida Police will begin verifying documents of vehicles that have been sold more than once. Owners of pre-owned vehicles need to update their registration documents and the failure to do so could lead to a seizure of the vehicles, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate is set to launch a concerted campaign for random checks and verification of documents of vehicles that have been owned by more than one person. Police teams in all the three zones -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - will soon begin checking for such older vehicles and seize those if their ownership and registration documents have not been updated.

The initiative lies in the investigation of a recent hit-and-run case reported from Greater Noida on New Year's Eve, in which three B.Tech students were hit by a speeding car.

One of the students, Sweety Kumar, was critically injured and had to undergo a brain surgery. It took more than a fortnight for the police to trace the car and arrest the driver. "It was a blind case with almost no lead or clue. On the basis of whatever information we had on the suspected car - a white Santro - and the first part of its registration number, 'UP 16' (Gautam Buddh Nagar), we launched the probe," the police commissioner said.

The process of the tracing involved a lot of back and forth. The transport department told the police officials that 12,000 Santro cars were registered here. A further shortlisting of the vehicles left around 1,000 and eventually, the number of suspected cars came down to just four, including the one that belonged to the culprit. The police then managed to arrest the culprit.

