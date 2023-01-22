Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Noida Police To Begin Verifying Documents Of Pre Owned Cars

Noida Police to begin verifying documents of pre-owned cars

The Noida and Greater Noida Police will begin verifying documents of vehicles that have been sold more than once. Owners of pre-owned vehicles need to update their registration documents and the failure to do so could lead to a seizure of the vehicles, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jan 2023, 17:59 PM
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate is set to launch a concerted campaign for random checks and verification of documents of vehicles that have been owned by more than one person. Police teams in all the three zones -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida - will soon begin checking for such older vehicles and seize those if their ownership and registration documents have not been updated.

The initiative lies in the investigation of a recent hit-and-run case reported from Greater Noida on New Year's Eve, in which three B.Tech students were hit by a speeding car.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

One of the students, Sweety Kumar, was critically injured and had to undergo a brain surgery. It took more than a fortnight for the police to trace the car and arrest the driver. "It was a blind case with almost no lead or clue. On the basis of whatever information we had on the suspected car - a white Santro - and the first part of its registration number, 'UP 16' (Gautam Buddh Nagar), we launched the probe," the police commissioner said.

The process of the tracing involved a lot of back and forth. The transport department told the police officials that 12,000 Santro cars were registered here. A further shortlisting of the vehicles left around 1,000 and eventually, the number of suspected cars came down to just four, including the one that belonged to the culprit. The police then managed to arrest the culprit.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2023, 17:59 PM IST
TAGS: Noida used car pre owned car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS