Noida: Over 1,700 vehicles penalised for violating Covid curbs

Ten people were arrested and challans issued to owners of more than 1,700 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, nine vehicles were impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 6,700 positive cases of Covid-19, including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars the assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic.

"One FIR was registered and 10 people arrested for violating the Covid-19 curbs. A total of 4,268 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,738 of them while another nine were impounded," police said in a statement.

Altogether, ₹1,78,200 was collected in fines during the action, police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.