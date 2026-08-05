No third-party insurance, no petrol: Supreme Court directs Centre to launch pilot project
Supreme Court also extended the mandatory third-party motor insurance requirement for new vehicles to four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers.
Supreme Court also extended the mandatory third-party motor insurance requirement for new vehicles to four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers.
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First Published Date: 05 Aug 2026, 08:37 am IST
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