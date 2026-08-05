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Cars & Bikes Auto News No Third Party Insurance, No Petrol: Supreme Court Directs Centre To Launch Pilot Project

No third-party insurance, no petrol: Supreme Court directs Centre to launch pilot project

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2026, 08:37 am
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Supreme Court also extended the mandatory third-party motor insurance requirement for new vehicles to four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers.

cars
Supreme Court also extended the mandatory third-party motor insurance requirement for new vehicles to four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers.
cars
Supreme Court also extended the mandatory third-party motor insurance requirement for new vehicles to four years for cars and six years for two-wheelers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2026, 08:37 am IST
TAGS: Supreme Court Petrol pump Car insurance vehicle insurance bike

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