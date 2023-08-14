HT Auto
VIP cars may have to ditch sirens. Here's what Nitin Gadkari plans to do

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2023, 15:44 PM
Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that he is planning to put an end to sirens on VIP cars. This would be another significant move from the central government after the removal of red lights or beacons from VIP vehicles. However, the removal of sirens is not just the end of the story, as there is something more interesting the minister has proposed.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he is planning to put an end to sirens on VIP cars.

Gadkari has proposed that instead of sirens on the VIP cars, they may come playing soothing music of Indian musical instruments. While addressing the public during the inauguration ceremony of Pune's Chandni Chowk flyover, Gadkari said this, reports ANI.

The minister has said that such a move would control sound pollution. "Controlling sound pollution is very important. I am lucky that I got an opportunity to end the red light (beacon) on VIP's vehicle. Now, I am planning to put an end to sirens on VIP vehicles," said Gadkari. He also said that he wants to replace the sound of horns and sirens with the soothing music of musical instruments. The minister also hinted that such a policy is already in the works. “I am making a policy in which the siren sound would be replaced by the sound of Basuri (flute), tabla, and shankh. I want people to be relieved from noise pollution," Gadkari added.

Over the last few years, the Indian automobile industry has witnessed the implementation of a wide range of reforms. Since becoming the union minister for road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari has brought several reforms in the industry. Replacing the horns and sirens with the sound of classical musical instruments would be another interesting one if implemented. Among the rules introduced by his ministry include wearing seatbelts mandatory for the rear occupants along with the front seat occupants. Speed warning alerts have become mandatory in all vehicles. Recently, the MoRTH made it mandatory to have AC cabins inside large trucks and heavy vehicles.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2023, 15:44 PM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari

