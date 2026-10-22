No mood to cheer: Navratri fails to boost vehicle registrations, passenger vehicles clock 21.9% drop

Despite the festive mood, Navratri didn't go well for the Indian auto industry. The 10-day period that is generally considered the most positive time of the year for the auto industry in India to clock a massive and often the biggest chunk of the yearly sales failed to rake in positive or even satisfactory numbers. The vehicle registrations during the Navratri festival declined by 6.52% year-on-year (YoY), compared to the same period a year ago.

According to the provisional data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), except for the commercial vehicle and tractor segment, all other categories saw a decline in registrations during the Navratri festival this year. As per the data shared by FADA, total vehicle retail sales during this year's Navratri, between October 11 and October 20, were 11.23 lakh units as of October 21, compared to 12.01 lakh units clocked in the same festive period a year ago, between September 22 and October 2.

While the overall retail sales declined marginally by 6.52%, passenger vehicle registrations witnessed the steepest decline among the categories, recording a 21.9% YoY drop to 1.83 lakh units. Two-wheeler registrations, on the other hand, declined 2.8% YoY to 8.34 lakh units. The registration of three-wheelers declined 7.5% YoY to 45,735 units during this Navratri, while commercial vehicle registrations rose 1.1% to 35,618 units. Tractor registrations rose marginally by 0.9% to 22,690 units.

Electric vehicles, which have been gradually becoming a key growth driver, especially in the two-wheeler segment, marked a defying picture, though. EV retail sales grew 26.78% during Navratri this year, and now close to 10.5% of total festive sales across segments, up from 7.7% recorded a year ago.

What caused the decline?

The decline in vehicle registrations, especially in the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments, reflects a high base in the comparable period of 2025. The tax rate cuts under GST 2.0, which have been a key sales driver for the sector, came into effect on the first day of Navratri last year, resulting in a buying rush across dealerships. This year, despite the sustained effect of the GST rate cut still benefiting the industry and propelling many customers to buy vehicles, the high rush is not there anymore, which moderated demand compared to the same period last year.

According to FADA, the marginal 6.52% dip is largely optical. "The marginal 6.52% dip versus Navratri 2025 is largely optical: last year Navratri ran 11 days against 10 and coincided with the GST 2.0 roll-out, which pulled a wave of pent-up demand into one extraordinary window," said FADA President Sai Giridhar.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai claim no impact on sales

India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki claimed its deliveries during the Navratri period were almost similar to last year, with capacity constraints impacting further deliveries. "Deliveries are almost the same in the Navratri period this year versus last year; we are around 98% of last year," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, to PTI. He also noted that the company's retail sales from the start of the Onam period to Dussehra grew around 30% YoY. Maruti Suzuki is expecting double-digit growth for the entire festival season, which runs till Diwali.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said it is witnessing robust demand with higher showroom walk-ins, enquiries, bookings and deliveries amid improved customer sentiment."The response during Navratri has been particularly encouraging, with over 50,000 vehicles delivered during this festive period, including more than 10,000 on Dussehra alone," said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Hyundai also claimed that demand for its passenger vehicles remained healthy across both urban and rural markets. The South Korean auto giant said that it witnessed registrations grow by 30% YoY between Shradh and Navratri to nearly 41,000 units. "Considering the pace of bookings, we expect momentum to continue through Dhanteras and Diwali," said Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Tarun Garg, while adding that this year's festive season started on a strong note for the company with robust Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi sales.

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