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Cars & Bikes Auto News No Future For Petrol, Diesel Vehicles: Nitin Gadkari At Busworld 2026

No Future for Petrol, Diesel Vehicles: Nitin Gadkari at Busworld 2026

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 28 Apr 2026, 16:53 pm
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  • At Busworld Conclave 2026, Nitin Gadkari said petrol and diesel vehicles have no future, urging a shift to biofuels, hydrogen, and improved public transport systems.

Speaking at the Busworld 2026 conclave, Nitin Gadkari said that the future of transport should be affordable, clean, and based on fuels produced within India.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday made it clear that petrol and diesel vehicles won’t last forever, and said the auto industry should move faster toward cleaner fuels and better public transport.

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Speaking at the Busworld Conclave 2026, Gadkari pointed out that India depends heavily on fuel imports, which is both expensive and harmful for the environment. Because of this, he said switching to alternative energy isn’t really a choice anymore, it’s necessary.

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“One thing which is very clear, there is no future for diesel and petrol engines," he said. He called on manufacturers to adopt alternatives such as biofuels, noting that conventional fuels are creating a “serious problem" in terms of import dependency and pollution.

According to him, the future of transport should be affordable, clean, and based on fuels produced within India. He also stressed that improving public transport, especially buses, will be key as cities grow and highways expand.

Talking about future tech, Gadkari highlighted hydrogen as a major opportunity. He said research in this space is important, and revealed that hydrogen-powered trucks and buses are already being tested in the country.

Alongside cleaner fuels, he also pushed for better bus quality. With people expecting more comfort and safety, he said manufacturers need to step up and meet global standards, especially when it comes to safety, which he called non-negotiable.

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First Published Date: 28 Apr 2026, 16:53 pm IST
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