HT Auto
Home Auto News Nitin Gadkari Unveils Surakshit Safar Initiative To Reduce Road Accidents

Nitin Gadkari unveils Surakshit Safar initiative to reduce road accidents

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has unveiled the ‘Surakshit Safar’ initiative by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in association with Rosmerta Technologies Limited. The initiative aims to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent. The end-to-end mobility solutions was showcased in the Surakshit Safar pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo by Rosmerta.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

It varied from production and commercial stage to eco-friendly scrapping. The company, which launched the very first Automated Testing Centre (ATS) in India, Rosmerta staged the established ATS model on the floor showcasing an automated inspection design integrating the test equipment as a holistic digital road safety solution. This was showcased along with specialized vehicle test lane management software for vehicle fitness certification, without human intervention. This model has already been implemented in nine states.

Also Read : Last year saw 18 people die every hour in road accidents

The company also showcased the Rosmerta Automatic Driving Test Track (ADTT) as another interactive mobility solution that is capable of evaluating driving skills based on video analytics and sensors-based technology. It is an end-to-end automated solution based on image processing in real-time for reliable and high-accuracy results, without any human intervention. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Through this system, the driving skills of the applicants were evaluated on-site with respect to kerb hit, a number of forward, reverse and stoppage, wrong direction as well as the duration of the test, flashing the results in real-time on the display screen.

The company simplifies compliance requirements through digitized journeys of more than 100,000 vehicle registrations on behalf of the end customer in 28 states and union territories in India. The Pollution Under Control (PUC) station at Surakshit Safar pavilion displayed LIVE PUC testing and certification by direct communication with the equipment without any interference from the operator to mitigate the fake emission data.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2023, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: road crash safe driving road safety road accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
EVs may eventually kill growing demand for SUVs. Here's why
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Traffic movement to be affected in Delhi ahead of BJP roadshow
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
Auto Expo 2023: Kia KA4 is a hunk on wheels
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car concept set for reality in 2025
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival
In pics: Kia KA4 at Auto Expo 2023 previews new-gen Carnival

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city