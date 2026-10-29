Nitin Gadkari says no speeding challans up to 120 kmph on expressways, suggests 20% leeway
- Nitin Gadkari has reportedly asked officials not to issue speeding challans for vehicles travelling at up to 120 kmph on expressways, suggesting a further 20% leeway. But does this mean motorists can drive at 144 kmph without penalty? The details matter.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways
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First Published Date: 29 Oct 2026, 20:05 pm IST
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