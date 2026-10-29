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Cars & Bikes Auto News Nitin Gadkari Says No Speeding Challans Up To 120 Kmph On Expressways, Suggests 20% Leeway

Nitin Gadkari says no speeding challans up to 120 kmph on expressways, suggests 20% leeway

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2026, 20:05 pm
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  • Nitin Gadkari has reportedly asked officials not to issue speeding challans for vehicles travelling at up to 120 kmph on expressways, suggesting a further 20% leeway. But does this mean motorists can drive at 144 kmph without penalty? The details matter.

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (PTI)
Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways

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First Published Date: 29 Oct 2026, 20:05 pm IST

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