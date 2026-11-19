The future of app-based bike taxi services in several Indian states could depend on how quickly state governments act on the Centre's revised aggregator policy. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has stepped up the push for states to allow privately registered two-wheelers to ferry passengers via platforms such as Rapido and Uber.

States yet to act on Centre's policy

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduced the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025 in July, giving state governments the authority to bring privately registered motorcycles into the shared passenger transport network. However, the provision has seen limited adoption so far. Rajasthan has approved it in full, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have implemented it only in part.

Gadkari took up the issue directly with state transport officials on Wednesday during 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services'. He said he had written to state governments and contacted their Transport Commissioners to encourage them to permit these services.

"So today, I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative (allowing all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms) in their respective states as well," he said.

The distinction is important because the Centre's guidelines do not automatically legalise private bike taxis nationwide. Individual states must exercise their powers under Section 67(3) of the Motor Vehicles Act to allow aggregators to use non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys.

Livelihoods among key considerations

Gadkari sees the policy as an opportunity to expand access to work, particularly for people who could use their existing two-wheelers to earn an income. He suggested that allowing these services across the country could create employment opportunities for 15-20 crore people and contribute to economic growth.

"Poverty, hunger, unemployment, and socio-economic and educational backwardness exist everywhere. Why should we not provide people with employment opportunities so that they can live with dignity and self-respect?," Gadkari said.

He also spoke about the wider social impact of additional earnings, including better access to education and housing. "How much poverty would be eradicated? How many people would be able to live with dignity? How many children would get the opportunity to go to school? How many people would be able to own a home? That is what truly matters," he said.

What the revised guidelines change

The updated framework replaces the 2020 Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, introduced under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The ministry revised the rules to account for the expansion of India's shared mobility market, which now includes growing demand for bike-sharing, electric vehicles and auto-rickshaw services.

Apart from passenger transport, the 2025 framework identifies hyperlocal deliveries, affordable mobility and employment generation as potential benefits. It also seeks to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle pollution while maintaining provisions for passenger safety, security and driver welfare.

For operators such as Rapido and Uber, wider state-level adoption could offer a more consistent regulatory environment. Bike taxi services have faced legal challenges in parts of the country, with Karnataka witnessing particularly intense disputes and protests over restrictions on their operations.

(With inputs from PTI)

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