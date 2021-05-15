Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Nagpur's first drive-in Covid-19 vaccination centre

Nagpur has become the latest city in India to get a drive-in vaccination centre. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the centre on Friday, as the first batch of people got their shots while sitting inside a car.

Nagpur is the second city in Maharashtra to open a drive-in vaccination centre after Mumbai. Two more such drive-in vaccination centres will be opened in the city at the VR Mall and Trillium Mall.

Located at the Glocal Square Mall in Sitabuldi area, the drive-in vaccination centre will inoculate people over 60 years of age, under the watch of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Nitin Gadkari had earlier requested the Nagpur civic body to begin drive-in vaccination centre in the city, a move that has helped in vaccinating more people in cities like Mumbai and earned praise from other state governments too. Delhi is also planning a similar move to help people drive in to get vaccinated and avoid standing in queue or make large gathering.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai was the first city to open a drive-in vaccination centre in Dadar earlier this month. After it earned praise from several quarters, including Delhi's own civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was encouraged to set up seven more such drive-in vaccination centres across the city.

In Delhi, the civic body in the north is also planning to set up its first drive-in vaccination centre soon. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has already sought necessary permission to set up such a centre.