Nissan's Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to Covid-19, chip shortage

Availability of Nissan Motor Co's Ariya, a new electric SUV, will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of chips, a senior executive at the carmaker said on Friday.

Nissan announced last year that it had planned to begin sales of the Ariya in Japan from mid-2021. But the rollout of the limited model in Japan has been pushed to "this winter," executive vice president Asako Hoshino, told reporters.