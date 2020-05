Nissan Motor and the Tokyo Fire Department have announced a new addition to the ambulance fleet. The Nissan NV400 Zero Emission (EV) ambulances are Japan’s first and part of ‘Zero Emission Tokyo’ initiative.

The Nissan EV Ambulance is equipped with an electric stretcher that enables ease of operations for ambulance staff. The vans, measuring more than 5 meters in length and 2 meters in width, can accommodate at least 7 people as crew and passengers.

Thanks to its EV powertrain, the noise and vibration levels in the vehicle are significantly lower in comparison with a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle, helping reduce negative impact on patients as well as on staff handling sensitive equipment.

“Nissan strongly believes in sustainable mobility and strives to contribute to a world with zero emissions and zero fatalities," said Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer and chief operation officer at Nissan. “This project is another great example of our efforts to enhance accessibility of eco-friendly vehicles to local communities."

Two lithium-ion battery packs support its EV capabilities (33 kilowatt-hours) with an additional battery (8 kWh) allowing longer use of electrical equipment and the air- conditioning system. The ambulance can also turn into a mobile source of power in case of a power outage or natural disaster.

Thanks to its EV nature, the Nissan EV Ambulance is a cost-efficient solution from a cost-of-charging and maintenance point of view.

The Nissan EV Ambulance is based on a converted Nissan NV400 currently on sale in Europe.

The bodywork, executed by Autoworks Kyoto, is compliant with Japanese regulations and designed to meet customer needs. The robust and practical ambulance package was developed by Gruau, a major European emergency vehicle bodywork company.