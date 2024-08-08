Nissan Motor India announces free monsoon check-up camp for customers

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Nissan Motor India has announced that it will be offering a free monsoon check-up for its customers across India. The camp will be scheduled from 15th July to 31st August at all Nissan-authorized workshops nationwide. The manufacturer is also offering special offers, price schemes and a complimentary top wash.
Nissan’s 30-point check-up includes a free battery check-up, exterior check, interior check, underbody check, and a road test. There is a 10 per cent special offer on services like underbody coating, rodent repellent, AC disinfection etc. There is also a 10 per cent off on labour and brake pad replacement. Nissan is also offering Road Side Assistance for ₹1,099.
Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, stated, “Ensuring our customers have a safe and trouble-free experience during the monsoon season is a top priority for us. This initiative is part of our broader commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining the highest standards of customer care. By offering this comprehensive check-up and special offers, we aim to enhance our customers' peace of mind and ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition to handle the challenges of the monsoon season safely."