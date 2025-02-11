HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Nissan Loses Its Status As Honda's Equal As Mega Merger Deal Fails

Nissan loses its status as Honda's equal. Here's how and why

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2025, 06:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Nissan backed out from the merger deal after Honda proposed making its struggling peer a subsidiary.
Honda-Nissan merger
Nissan backed out from the merger deal after Honda proposed making its struggling peer a subsidiary.
Honda-Nissan merger
Nissan backed out from the merger deal after Honda proposed making its struggling peer a subsidiary.

Japan's Nissan Motor is open to working with new partners including even technology firms after merger talks with cross-town rival Honda Motor foundered, people familiar with the automaker's thinking have said.

The pair were on course to create the world's fourth-biggest automaker with annual production of nearly 7 million vehicles, just behind compatriot Toyota Motor, Germany's Volkswagen and South Korean duo Hyundai Motor and Kia, according to 2024 sales data.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Sunny 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2024
Engine Icon1498.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 8.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Leaf (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Leaf
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
Engine Icon998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
Nissan X-Trail
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49.92 Lakhs
Compare

Nissan backed out after Honda proposed making its struggling peer a subsidiary, another person said.

Nissan suffered a bruising sales slump in the U.S. and China - two of its biggest markets - and last year responded with a turnaround plan involving job cuts and capacity reduction.

Tumbling profit has tightened liquidity, constraining electrification efforts necessary to fend off competition from BYD and other Chinese rivals which have upended the global auto market with cheap electric vehicles.

Nissan has been burning rather than generating cash since the financial year that ended in March 2024 due to heavy capital spending and shrinking profits. It also has around 1 trillion yen ($6.58 billion) of bonds maturing in the next two years, or around 43% of its total outstanding bonds, LSEG data showed.

Nissan has been hit harder than others by the EV shift having never fully recovered from years of crisis sparked by the 2018 removal and arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Its market capitalisation is now five times smaller than that of Honda, which is about 7.6 trillion yen. A decade ago, the pair were both worth around 4.6 trillion yen.

Nissan's share price has fallen nearly 30% over the past 12 months. Last year, it fell below 400 yen - the price French partner Renault valued the stock at to increase its stake in the Japanese automaker in 2002.

The price recovered in December after Nissan and Honda announced tie-up talks and was at 443 yen on Monday.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2025, 06:27 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.