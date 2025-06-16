Nissan India expands to 283 touchpoints, eyes to reach the 300 mark by year end

Nissan Motor India has expanded its presence to across 283 touchpoints with the inauguration of five new dealerships. These dealerships are located in Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur. The dealerships in Jaipur and Udaipur are also complemented by service workshop facilities. Nissan India intends to grow its dealership network from about 160 outlets to 180 by the end of 2025 and aims to end this fiscal year with 300 touchpoints.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, earlier during a recent press conference stated that the company's commitment to India remains steadfast and its local initiatives are progressing as scheduled. He said, “As Rajasthan continues to emerge as a key automotive market, we aim to deliver not just vehicles, but meaningful experiences backed by innovation, quality, and trust. We look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers here and being a part of their mobility journeys."

Nissan Magnite CNG: Specs and features

TheNissanMagnite CNG was launched in India with a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the CNG kit with the Magnite is a retrofitted one, which means that these CNG kits are not factory fitted, rather fitted at the dealership level. The fitment of these kits will be carried out at government-authorised fitment centres.

Nissan stated that the CNG Kit is fully developed, manufactured & Quality Assured by Motozen (3rd Party) as per country Regulatory Standards. Motozen will provide warranty for Kit components which will include a 12 kg single CNG cylinder. The rollout of this eco-friendly CNG kit fitment for the sustainability-aware and environment-conscious customer will be done in a phased manner across the country. The CNG option comes with a three year or 1 lakh km warranty.

The CNG kit option is available only with the New Nissan Magnite 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with the 5 speed manual gearbox. While the carmaker is yet to reveal the official power output and fuel efficiency figures, it is expected that the CNG powered Magnite will generate less power as compared to the petrol powered variants. This is common across every brand. Meanwhile, the fuel efficiency is claimed to be 24 km/kg in the city and 30 km/kg on the highway.

In terms of features, the 2024 Nissan Magnite continues to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with enhanced graphics, push start/stop button, automatic climate control, and USB Type-C ports. However it misses out on an electric sunroof.

