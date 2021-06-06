Nissan begins taking pre-orders of Ariya limited edition lineup in home market

Nissan has started taking pre-orders for the limited edition lineup of its all-electric Ariya SUV in Japan. The lineup includes two battery sizes, two powertrain options and exclusive features. Pre-orders for the limited-run lineup in other launch markets will begin later this year.

The Ariya limited edition models available for pre-order include four powertrain configurations, meeting a range of varied customer needs. The Nissan Ariya B6 limited edition with two-wheel-drive system will be made available to customers in Japan towards year end, during winters. Other limited edition models will follow.