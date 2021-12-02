Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Nissan aims for the moon, unveils lunar rover concept with electric power
Nissan lunar rover prototype.

Nissan aims for the moon, unveils lunar rover concept with electric power

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 05:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Nissan lunar rover prototype borrows substantially from electric vehicle technology right here on Earth.

  • The concept lunar rover has been jointly developed by Nissan and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Nissan is in the fast lane of showcasing one concept vehicle after another but the latest from the Japanese car maker is out of the world, and literally at that. Nissan recently showcased its lunar rover prototype - developed in partnership with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), as a research project.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

And it's quite a remarkable concept.

The Nissan lunar rover prototype borrows substantially from electric vehicle technology right here on Earth and makes use of an all-wheel control technology that has been previously displayed on the Ariya EV and motor control technology developed through its mass-market EV - Leaf. The aim is to showcase a concept that promises to negotiate the tough terrain on moon with ease. "The uses of automobiles and driving situations are wide-ranging. We aim for the ultimate driving performance through our research and development, and believe the know-how gained from this joint research with JAXA will lead to innovations in our vehicles that will bring benefits to customers," said Toshiyuki Nagajima, GM of Advanced Vehicle Engineering Department at Nissan.

At the core of the Nissan lunar rover concept then is the company's e-4ORCE technology that claims to enhance the controls of all four wheels of a vehicle independently. These, quite obviously, assume even more significance on the lunar surface with Nissan saying it understood the need for a rover to confidently manage the powdery, rocky and undulating terrain while still being energy efficient. “By conducting research with Nissan, which has expertise in electrified technologies, we hope to apply our findings to the development of higher-performance lunar rovers," said Ikkoh Funaki, Director at JAXA Space Exploration Innovation Hub Center.

  • First Published Date : 02 Dec 2021, 04:57 PM IST