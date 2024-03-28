NHAI to hike toll fee at key expressways connecting Delhi. Check new rates

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to hike toll fees on key expressways leading to the national capital from next month. The agency, under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), has issued new toll fee rates for some of these expressways where travelling will become costlier from April 1. Delhi is connected to several expressways and national highways. Some of the expressways where toll fees will be hiked are Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Sohna Elevated Road and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

NHAI has already revised the toll rates for all vehicles plying on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. and Sohna Elevated Road from April 1. On an average, there is an increase of four per cent on toll fees on these expressways. The Kherki Daula toll plaza will charge ₹85 against all light vehicles, ₹5 more than the current rate. For those choosing a monthly pass on this route will have to shell out ₹10 more than the current rate of ₹920. According to the agency, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are connected with the changes in the wholesale price index.

NHAI has not revised toll fee for light vehicles plying on Sohna Elevated Road. The toll fee for private cars on this highway is ₹125. However, NHAI has revised the toll fee for those choosing monthly pass. The new rate will be ₹340 from April 1, ₹10 more than what is charged currently.

NHAI is also likely to announce hike in toll fees on other key highways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway soon. According to reports, the revised toll could increase by around five per cent. Currently, the toll fee for cars on Delhi-Meerut Expressway is ₹165 for one-way journey and ₹245 for a return journey on the same day. Toll fee for plying on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway is ₹110 for cars for a single journey and ₹165 for a return journey. Monthly pass on this expressway currently costs ₹3,670 for passenger cars.

