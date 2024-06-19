HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Nhai To Enhance Green Cover On National Highways With Miyawaki Plantation

NHAI to enhance green cover on national highways with Miyawaki plantation

By: PTI
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2024, 07:03 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • NHAI has identified a total land area of over 53 acres at different places in and around Delhi-NCR to establish the Miyawaki plantations.
Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway
NHAI has identified a total land area of over 53 acres at different places in and around Delhi-NCR to establish the Miyawaki plantations.
Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway
NHAI has identified a total land area of over 53 acres at different places in and around Delhi-NCR to establish the Miyawaki plantations.

State-owned NHAI on Tuesday said it will undertake Miyawaki plantation on land parcels adjacent to National Highways in and around Delhi-NCR.

Miyawaki plantations, also known as the Miyawaki method, is a unique Japanese approach to ecological restoration and afforestation development. This method aims to create dense, native, and biodiverse forests in a short period of time.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kinetic Green Zoom (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Zoom
Range Icon100 km
₹ 75,100 - 82,500
Compare
View Offers
Kinetic Green Zulu (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Zulu
BatteryCapacity Icon1.4 kWh Range Icon104 km
₹94,990
Compare
Kinetic Green Zing (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Zing
BatteryCapacity Icon1.68 kWh Range Icon100 km
₹ 71,990 - 84,990
Compare
View Offers
Kinetic Green Flex (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Flex
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
Kinetic Green E-luna (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green e-Luna
MaxSpeed Icon50 kmph
₹ 69,990 - 74,990
Compare
View Offers
Sokudo Rapid (HT Auto photo)
Sokudo Rapid
MaxSpeed Icon70 kmph
₹79,889
Compare

"To realise the vision of saturating National Highways with green cover, NHAI will undertake a unique initiative to plant Miyawaki plantation on land parcels adjacent to National Highways at various locations," the statement said.

A total land area of over 53 acres has been identified at different places in and around Delhi-NCR to establish the Miyawaki plantations, it added.

According to the statement, some of the sites proposed for the development of Miyawaki plantations along the National Highways include 4.7 acres of land area along the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, 4.1 acres near Sohna on the Delhi – Vadodara section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, around 5 acres each at Chabri and Kharkhara interchanges on NH 152D of Ambala – Kotputli corridor in Haryana, over 12 acres at Shamli bypass on NH-709B.

The statement said using the Miyawaki method will not only increase green cover and enhance the overall health and well-being of citizens living along the National Highways but will also add to the aesthetics and pleasure of commuting on the National Highways in NCR.

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2024, 07:03 AM IST
TAGS: national highway

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.