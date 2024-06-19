NHAI to enhance green cover on national highways with Miyawaki plantation

State-owned NHAI on Tuesday said it will undertake Miyawaki plantation on land parcels adjacent to National Highways in and around Delhi-NCR.

Miyawaki plantations, also known as the Miyawaki method, is a unique Japanese approach to ecological restoration and afforestation development. This method aims to create dense, native, and biodiverse forests in a short period of time.

"To realise the vision of saturating National Highways with green cover, NHAI will undertake a unique initiative to plant Miyawaki plantation on land parcels adjacent to National Highways at various locations," the statement said.

A total land area of over 53 acres has been identified at different places in and around Delhi-NCR to establish the Miyawaki plantations, it added.

According to the statement, some of the sites proposed for the development of Miyawaki plantations along the National Highways include 4.7 acres of land area along the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, 4.1 acres near Sohna on the Delhi – Vadodara section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, around 5 acres each at Chabri and Kharkhara interchanges on NH 152D of Ambala – Kotputli corridor in Haryana, over 12 acres at Shamli bypass on NH-709B.

The statement said using the Miyawaki method will not only increase green cover and enhance the overall health and well-being of citizens living along the National Highways but will also add to the aesthetics and pleasure of commuting on the National Highways in NCR.

