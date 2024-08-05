HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Nhai To Award Road Projects Worth 3 Lakh Crore In 3 Months: Nitin Gadkari

NHAI to award road projects worth 3 lakh crore in 3 months: Nitin Gadkari

By: PTI
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nitin Gadkari noted that the road ministry has a lot of road projects in the pipeline, and raising funds for the projects will not be a problem, as NH
...
NHAi
Nitin Gadkari noted that the road ministry has a lot of road projects in the pipeline, and raising funds for the projects will not be a problem, as NHAI has a very good reputation in the capital market.
NHAi
Nitin Gadkari noted that the road ministry has a lot of road projects in the pipeline, and raising funds for the projects will not be a problem, as NHAI has a very good reputation in the capital market.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said his ministry will award road contracts worth 3 lakh crore within three months and close the current financial year with contracts worth 5 lakh crore.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said because of the Lok Sabha elections and the model code of conduct, the speed of awarding road projects was slow in the initial months of the current financial year.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Chieftain (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.01 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Engine Icon1890.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 28.57 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"I assure you, within three months, we will finalise the (road) contracts more than 3 lakh crore, and our target is to award over 5 lakh crore of (road) contracts by March 2025," he said.

Gadkari noted that the road ministry has a lot of road projects in the pipeline, and raising funds for the projects will not be a problem, as NHAI has a very good reputation in the capital market.

The minister said NHAI's present toll income is 45,000 crore and in the next two years, it will go up to 1.4 lakh crore.

"We are monetising the road assets by which we are getting the money. So, there is no problem about the resources," Gadkari said.

NHAI has, so far, awarded three projects of 47.04 km in the current financial year till date, while the total length awarded by the ministry till June stands at 95 km.

Gadkari said he is aware that the construction equipment industry is facing problems regarding customs duty and other things.

"We are considering all your issues and will support you to increase your productivity and your export because this is the industry, which is giving maximum GST to the state, contributing to exports and has immense employment potential," he said.

Talking about the automobile industry, Gadkari said the size of India's automobile industry is now 19 lakh crore against China's automobile industry's 44 lakh crore.

"We need to compete with China, as we want to make India's automobile industry number 2 after the USA," he said.

Gadkari noted that to create employment potential in the country is a big problem for the government.

"Because of your (construction equipment manufacturers') export, by increasing your capacity, you are going to create more jobs and that is to be very important," he said.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari NHAI National Highway

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.