NHAI takes proactive measures to improve visibility in foggy weather. Here's how

State-owned NHAI, on Thursday, said it has directed its field offices to take proactive mitigation measures to enhance visibility for the safety of National Highway users.

NHAI in a statement said to enhance road safety during foggy conditions, mitigation efforts have been classified under two heads of 'engineering' and 'safety awareness' measures.

The engineering measures include reinstalling missing/damaged road signs, rectifying faded or inadequate pavement markings, enhance visibility of safety devices by providing reflective markers, median markers, etc., providing transverse bar markings in habitations and accident-prone locations, providing solar blinkers on the median openings and replacement of damaged hazard markers signs at diverging and merging locations.

The safety awareness measures underline incorporating steps to alert highway users of the reduced visibility conditions.

These measures include use of variable message signs (VMS) or electronic signages to display foggy weather alerts and speed limit messages, use of public address system warning commuters about driving speed limit of 30 km/hr in foggy areas, use of electronic billboards, radio, and social media for public service announcements as well as distribution of safety awareness pamphlets on toll plazas.

In addition, NHAI field offices have been directed to undertake night-time highway inspection on regular basis by team consisting of NHAI officials, independent engineers, concessionaire/contractor to assess visibility on highway and identify locations for installing additional provisions as required.

Also, highway patrol vehicles will be stationed near dense foggy stretches.

According to the statement, the highway operation and maintenance team will carry red/green blinking baton for guiding traffic in case of accident and establish seamless collaboration with local law enforcement, ambulance services, and municipal authorities.

The NHAI team will also conduct joint drills with traffic police and exercises to ensure efficient coordination during fog-related emergencies, it said.

