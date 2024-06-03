HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Travelling On National Highways To Cost More From Now, Toll Charges Hiked By 5%

Travelling on national highways to cost more from now, toll charges hiked by 5%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2024, 06:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased tolls for national highways across the country by an average of 5%.
NHAI toll fee hike
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased tolls for national highways across the country by an average of 5%. (HT_PRINT)
NHAI toll fee hike
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased tolls for national highways across the country by an average of 5%.

Motorists using national highways and expressways will have to shell out more money from Monday as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike toll charges across India by an average of five per cent in a bid to boost revenue. This means, that if you are taking a road trip, the highway toll charges you pay will be higher than what you paid during your last trip.

The five per cent hike in national highway toll charges means, that if you paid 1,000 as toll fees during your last trip, taking the same route to the same destination will cost you 1,050 from June 3, after the charges revision.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus UX 300e
BatteryCapacity Icon 54.3kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Volkswagen Id.7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen ID.7
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon621 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
View Details

Also Read : NHAI aims to reduce potholes on highways with new self-repairing tech. Know more

PTI has reported that this annual revision of the national highway user fee was earlier to come into effect on April 1 this year. However, the toll charge hike was deferred by the NHAI due to the Lok Sabha elections. Now, with the seven-phase election over, NHAI has slapped the higher charges, which are in the range of an average of five per cent. The news agency has quoted a senior NHAI official saying on Sunday that the new user fee will come into effect from April 3, 2024.

The revision in national highway toll charges is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index (CPI) based inflation. Currently, there are around 855 user fee plazas or toll plazas spread in the national highway network across India on which toll charges are levied to motorists using the national highway, as per the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Out of these 855 toll plazas on national highways, around 675 are public-funded user-fee plazas and 180 are operated by concessionaires.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2024, 06:58 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI national highway

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.