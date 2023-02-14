NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

A post circulated widely across social media has been claiming that NGT's ban on old vehicles in the Delhi-NCR region has been revoked. The posts claim that the ban, which is aimed to put 10-year old diesel vehicles and 15-year old petrol cars off the road, has been removed through a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). However, the Centre has now come out with a clarification on these social media posts, debunking such claims as fake. The MoRTH issued a clarification through its social media handles saying no such order has been passed.

The ban relates to a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order passed in November, 2014. The order aimed to put all old vehicles off the road in the national capital region to cut down on vehicular pollution. The order clearly stated all petrol vehicles more than 15 years of age cannot ply in Delhi. An order dated April 7, 2015 also directed that all diesel vehicles more than 10 years old will not be allowed on the roads of the city.

In its clarification, the MoRTH said it was nothing but fake news. It said, “A fake news is in circulation in Social Media claiming that MoRTH has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT on vehicles (10 year old for diesel and 15 year old for petrol) in Delhi NCR." The Centre further clarified on claims that older vehicles can obtain fitness certificates for ₹5,000. It said, "MoRTH wishes to clarify that the ban imposed by Hon'ble NGT, and upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, is still in force." The Centre also said that the notification in circulation, was to regulate the trading of in-use registered vehicles. It does not have any relation with the ban imposed by the NGT.

Following the ban, the Delhi Transport Department has so far de-registered more than 50 lakh vehicles so far. As on January 31, a total of 54.42 vehicles including 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old petrol or CNG cars, have been removed.

