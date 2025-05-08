Next stop: The sky? Volonaut Airbike concept hints at what’s coming

In cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, where traffic jams are a fact of life, when it's time to escape the gridlock on two wheels, it's often the fastest way through. What if you could completely avoid the roads? Enter the Volonaut Airbike, a flying personal transport concept that might be more at home in a sci-fi movie, but is closer to reality.

Created by Tomasz Patan, the mind behind the Jetson One eVTOL vehicle, the Airbike takes flight tech in a different direction. While the Jetson One used visible propellers, this compact Airbike appears to rely on jet propulsion—though Patan hasn’t disclosed the exact mechanism. What’s clear is that the vehicle is designed for short-range urban mobility with speed and simplicity in mind.

Light, fast, and fully open

Volonaut claims the Airbike can hit speeds of up to 200 kmph and stay remarkably stable thanks to a custom flight computer with automatic hover capabilities. In contrast to standard airplanes or even covered drones, this one doesn't have a roof, windshield, or cockpit but instead an open frame and handlebars. The idea is to provide the rider with unobstructed vision and an openness that standard flying machines never give.

Its lightweight frame is built using carbon fiber and 3D printed parts, bringing its empty weight down to just 39 kg (86 lbs)—much lighter than even the smallest motorcycles on Indian roads. In demo videos, the Airbike is shown flying with ease, including a clip featuring a Stormtrooper-style rider nodding to Star Wars.

Still a concept

There is no indication of an official timeline for commercial availability or pricing, and it is still unclear as to how this type of machine would fit into existing aviation and transport regulations—especially in urban areas. However, with testing already well underway and growing enthusiasm for personal aerial mobility, the Volonaut Airbike is a notion that could change how we think of urban mobility in the future.

