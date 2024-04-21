New York City set to lower default speed limit to 20 MPH. Here’s why

New York City is on the brink of a significant safety milestone as authorities prepare to lower the default speed limit to 20 mph (32 km/h), down from the current 25 mph (40 km/h). This change, part of a version of “Sammy’s Law" included in New York State’s final budget agreement, marks a crucial step toward enhancing pedestrian safety, particularly for children.

Efforts to lower the speed limit gained traction last year when the New York City Council sought the authority to implement this change. However, initial attempts were thwarted as some members of the state legislature raised concerns about other safety issues on city streets.

Despite this setback, a measure allowing the City Council to introduce legislation for the 20 mph (32 km/h) default speed limit was included in the state budget. While there are exceptions, such as roads with three or more lanes traveling in the same direction, the move is expected to have a significant impact on road safety in the city.

While the final version of the bill has not been published yet, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the new rule is a success for localities, and empowers them “to do what they think is right for their constituents."

Hochul hailed the new rule as a victory for localities, empowering them to prioritise the safety of their constituents. The legislation granting this authority, dubbed “Sammy’s Law," is named after Sammy Cohen Eckstein, a 12-year-old who tragically lost his life to a speeding driver in Brooklyn in 2013. His mother, Amy Cohen, has been a leading advocate for this law, believing that a lower speed limit will help save lives.

Reflecting on her advocacy efforts, Cohen stated, “The price I have paid to fight for this kind of change is not one I wish on anyone... It’s been 10 years since Sammy died, and every day is hard, but days like this, when we are fighting for change in the name of those we have lost, is huge."

