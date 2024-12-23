How to be a better driver: 5 driving mistakes not to repeat in 2025

We must admit that each and every one of us is guilty of making mistakes and errors while driving. The lessons learned at the driving schools involve basic technical knowledge about driving a car and traffic rules. However, while driving on the roads, we often face situations which are not taught at the driving schools. While these are variable skill sets and are honed with hours and days of driving in variable conditions, solutions for these situations are executed based on sincerity, which differs from person to person.

With experience, we learn how to drive in a better manner in different conditions. The mistakes we make while driving actually come as learning lessons to not repeat those. As we are about to usher in the new year, let's take a pledge to be a better driver.

Here are five common mistakes that are essential to be avoided in order to become a better driver.