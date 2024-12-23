How to be a better driver: 5 driving mistakes not to repeat in 2025

Copyright © HT Media Limited
We must admit that each and every one of us is guilty of making mistakes and errors while driving. The lessons learned at the driving schools involve basic technical knowledge about driving a car and traffic rules. However, while driving on the roads, we often face situations which are not taught at the driving schools. While these are variable skill sets and are honed with hours and days of driving in variable conditions, solutions for these situations are executed based on sincerity, which differs from person to person.
With experience, we learn how to drive in a better manner in different conditions. The mistakes we make while driving actually come as learning lessons to not repeat those. As we are about to usher in the new year, let's take a pledge to be a better driver.
Here are five common mistakes that are essential to be avoided in order to become a better driver.
When someone cuts another vehicle abruptly while changing a lane, it becomes very dangerous for everyone on the road. It is a known fact that the more predictable a driver’s behaviour, the chances of mishaps are less, resulting in fewer the number of road accidents. Hence, always try to continue driving on a single lane. If you really need to change the lane, wait patiently for an opening, give a current signal using the lane indicators and then change the lane. Also, make sure there is enough space between you and other vehicles while changing the lane.
Wearing seat belts reduces the risk of death by 45 per cent and of critical injury by 50 per cent in road accidents. Not wearing a seat belt is against the traffic laws in many countries including India. Wearing the seat belt is not only mandatory for the front occupants but for rear passengers as well. The Motor Vehicles Act has been amended to emphasize the seriousness of seat belt violations and not wearing seat belts in the rear seats attracts penalties now. In fact, the new cars mandatorily come with seat belt reminder alerts for all occupants. Make sure to wear a seat belt whenever you drive a car. Also, if you are sitting in the car as a non-driver, wear a seat belt, as it will enhance your safety.
Turn indicators are there in every car for a reason. They are there to make sure you use them while taking a turn or changing lanes. Many drivers tend not to use the turn indicators even when they are taking sharp turns in a crowded place with many vehicles coming from opposite directions or back. Such reckless attitudes often result in troubles and mishaps, sometimes even leading to major accidents. Also, using the turn indicators too late or too early could be as catastrophic as not using them at all, as such behaviours confuse the drivers behind. Using the turn indicators judiciously is one of the basic and most important safe driving practices that should be followed by every driver.
Tailgating is a major reason behind many minor and major road accidents across the world, especially in congested traffic conditions. In a country like India where the traffic conditions are very diverse and dense, tailgating could be disastrous. Tailgating leaves you very little room for braking. In case the vehicle in front of you needs to apply the sudden brake, it will eventually result in you crashing into the back of that vehicle. A good thumb rule of driving is to maintain a distance of at least three seconds from the vehicle in front of you. If the visibility is poor due to weather or any other reason, consider leaving a couple of additional seconds or more.
Many drivers feel a lack of confidence while driving on a congested road and they almost ride their brakes. This could create trouble for other drivers, especially vehicles coming behind you. Hence, avoid riding your brakes. Instead, pay attention to the road and traffic situation and use the brake only when it is necessary. Also, maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you, which will allow you to understand when they’ve reduced their speed and as a result, you can ease off the accelerator.
