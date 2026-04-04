New Volkswagen Taigun teased, launches in India on April 9

Volkswagen India has officially previewed the updated Taigun, with a market debut scheduled for April 2026. The teaser signals a design update and feature enhancements for one of the brand’s key SUVs in the country.

The new Taigun adopts a more pronounced exterior style. Early details point to sharper character lines and a stronger visual stance. The SUV is expected to carry a sculpted profile, with emphasis on width and road presence. Volkswagen describes the look as bold and dynamic, aligning with its global design approach.

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Position in lineup

The upcoming Taigun will be the second SUV launch for Volkswagen India in 2026. This move underlines the company’s continued focus on the SUV segment, which remains central to its growth strategy in the market.

Focus on features

While full specifications are yet to be revealed, the company has indicated that the updated model will introduce segment-focused technology. The aim appears to be improving both the in-cabin experience and overall usability for buyers.

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Commenting on the announcement, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “The new Taigun represents a powerful evolution of everything that has made this SUV loved by enthusiasts. With bolder, more expressive design, best-in-segment technology, and thrilling performance our customers expect from Volkswagen, the new Taigun will redefine driving dynamism. Engineered locally and crafted with purpose, the new Taigun is built to inspire confidence, capability, and excitement, every single day."

What to expect next

Further details, including engine specifications, features, and pricing, are expected closer to launch. The current Taigun is known for its driver-focused dynamics, and the updated model is likely to retain that focus while adding visual and technological upgrades.

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