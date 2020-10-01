New motor vehicle rules from today: What you need to know

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new motor vehicle rules that have come into effect from today (October 1). These new rules aim to ensure convenience for commuters.

The various amendments were made in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring implementation of enforcement, maintenance of vehicular documents and e-challans through information technology portal. The ministry plans to use the IT services and electronic monitoring for better enforcement of traffic rules in the country. This will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizens, the ministry said.

Here is what you need to know about the changes in the motor vehicle rules: