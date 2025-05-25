HT Auto
New Maharashtra EV policy aims 30% adoption by 2030 through a comprehensive supporting ecosystem. Know more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2025, 08:52 AM
Electric vehicle
Electric vehicle
New Maharashtra EV Policy will remain in effect between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2030.
The new Maharashtra EV Policy has received the green signal from the government. With this, the Maharashtra government is aiming to achieve 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration in he state by 2030. The new Maharashtra EV Policy promises a comprehensive supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. It lays down that new residential buildings in the state must provide EV charging facilities and also offers incentives such as a toll waiver for electric vehicles.

The new Maharashtra EV Policy has become effective from April 1, 2025 and will remain enforced till March 31, 2030. The Maharashtra government claims that it aims to make the state a leading hub for electric vehicles in the country through incentives, infrastructure expansion and manufacturing support. With this policy, the state government aims to prevent 325 tonnes of PM 2.5 emissions and 1,000 tonnes of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the transport sector by the end of this decade as part of the Clean Mobility Transition Model.

2025 Maharashtra EV Policy: What it offers

The new Maharashtra EV Policy proposes incentives of up to 2 lakh for electric four-wheelers used in the transport sector. Also, it offers up to 20 lakh incentives for electric buses. One lakh electric two-wheelers, 25,000 transport category electric four-wheelers and 1,500 electric private as well as city buses will receive these incentives. It also provides for complete exemption from Motor Vehicle Tax and registration renewal fees for EVs registered during the policy period. EVs will get a 100 per cent exemption from toll on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik Expressways.

The policy further aims to make a decision about granting tax exemption to electric vehicles in phases on the remaining roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Charging infrastructure will be developed at 25 kilometres intervals along the highways, and it will be ensured that there is at least one EV charging station at every government office parking space, states the policy. Also, public EV charging stations will receive viability gap funding of up to 15 per cent of the setup cost. All new residential buildings must be 100 per cent EV charging ready, with at least one community charging point. New commercial buildings must earmark 50 per cent of parking for EV charging, while 20 per cent of space in existing commercial buildings with shared parking must have operational chargers, as per the new policy.

The new policy also lays down that all new vehicles purchased for city travel by government departments must be electric. In cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Amravati, 50 per cent of city utility vehicle purchases must be electric.

The state will also support research and development in alternative battery chemistries, motor technology, vehicle-to-grid integration and green hydrogen generation. A 15 crore corpus will be created under the Chief Minister's EV R&D Grant to fund such initiatives, as per the policy.

First Published Date: 25 May 2025, 08:52 AM IST
