Netradyne partners with NHEV to enhance safety using AI on India's E-highways

Netradyne, an AI-powered fleet safety and video telematics solutions provider, has collaborated with National Highways for Electronic Vehicles (NHEV) to provide advanced intelligence and safety capabilities across India's expanding electric highway (E-Highway) network. The collaboration aims to enhance the operational efficiency, safety, and reliability of long-distance electric mobility by integrating Netradyne's AI-driven technology into NHEV's growing e-highway ecosystem.

Netradyne has partnered with NHEV to deploy AI-powered safety and fleet intelligence across India's E-Highways, enhancing EV operations, driver safety and corridor management as the network expands nationwide.

The initiative introduces an intelligence layer designed to create a safer, connected, and commercially viable electric transportation network across India's EV corridors. Under the phased deployment plan, Netradyne's AI-powered fleet management solutions will be integrated into connected commercial electric vehicles operating along NHEV-supported corridors. The platform will deliver real-time fleet visibility, predictive risk detection, driver behaviour analytics, and operational monitoring capabilities.

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NHEV Electronic Highway Programme

Additionally, the programme is expected to expand across 26 major highway corridors by 2027. Through an integrated framework involving charging infrastructure, energy management systems, digital platforms, financing support, and operational services, NHEV aims to establish a sustainable and commercially viable long-distance EV ecosystem. As part of the framework, Netradyne's AI platform will provide a critical intelligence and safety layer through advanced driver behaviour monitoring, vehicle performance analytics, and corridor-level operational oversight for commercial EV fleets operating on NHEV-enabled routes.

Commenting on the initiative, Abhijeet Sinha, Program Director, NHEV, said, "The world has witnessed the impact of disrupted supply chains and oil-related economic shocks. E-Highways represent India's preparedness-driven economic lifeline, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of essential goods during normal operations, public emergencies, or geopolitical disruptions affecting global energy and logistics networks. The electronic intelligence layer will play a pivotal role in enhancing driver safety, reducing accidents, enabling predictive risk management, and strengthening operational reliability. Partners such as Netradyne are instrumental in building the intelligence framework required to make the network dependable, bankable, and commercially scalable."

Netradyne and NHEV Partnership

The initiative contributes to the development of scalable and evidence-based policy recommendations through real-world implementation and validation. The insights are expected to support the work of the Group of Transport Experts (GTE) and align with the Prime Minister's office's broader vision of establishing an Apex Transport Authority while fostering greater convergence between transport, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure. For fleet operators, logistics providers, and financiers, the partnership is expected to strengthen confidence in long-distance EV adoption by improving safety, vehicle uptime, operational transparency, and asset reliability.

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Moreover, combining NHEV's integrated highway infrastructure and support ecosystem with Netradyne's AI-powered safety and intelligence platform, the initiative seeks to make commercial electric mobility more dependable, scalable, financially viable, profitable, and sustainable. The deployment marks a significant milestone in India's electric mobility journey, demonstrating how the convergence of infrastructure and intelligent technology can accelerate the adoption of safe, trusted, and commercially viable long-distance electric transportation.



Durgadutt Nedungadi, Senior Vice President- EMEA and APAC- Business, Netradyne, stated, “Our participation in NHEV's Electronic Highway initiative reflects the rapid evolution of AI-driven mobility infrastructure in India. By providing real-time intelligence that enhances driver safety, fleet visibility, and operational responsiveness, we aim to support safer and more reliable long-haul EV operations. Through advanced analytics that identify driver fatigue, distracted driving, and other risk factors, we can help reduce road incidents and improve overall transport efficiency."

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