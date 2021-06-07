The Mumbai Police Force has received 10 well-equipped and state-of-the-art all-terrain vehicles today for patrolling the city, especially in the Chowpatty area. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the batch of 10 Polaris ATVs today at an event held on the first day of unlock in Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil were also present at the event.

Hemant Nagrale, Police Commissioner of Mumbai, said, "These vehicles have been donated by Reliance Foundation and will be used for patrolling the beaches of Mumbai."

These all-terrain vehicles can be used to reach for immediate help in case of an emergency. The Polaris ATVs can run on all surfaces such as soil, sand, swampy areas.

Polaris Motor is an American manufacturer of all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. The model that was donated to the Mumbai Police is the 570 EFI Ranger ATVs. The all-terrain vehicles come with a a 570 cc 4-Stroke, DOHC Single Cylinder engine. It can generate a maximum power of 44 HP. It has a ground clearance of around 10 inches and a wheelbase of around 2,667 mm.