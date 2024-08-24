MSIL to expand Nexa network, will add 100 outlets in smaller cities

Maruti Suzuki India plans to expand its Nexa sales network to around 650 outlets in the current fiscal with focus on enhancing its reach in Tier II and Tier III cities across the country.

The country's largest carmaker, which inaugurated its 500th Nexa outlet in Bengaluru on Friday, aims to add another 150 stores across the country with around 100 slated to come up in smaller cities.

"We have made a very aggressive plan to expand the Nexa sales network. We are now planning to move to more of the Tier two and Tier three cities," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee told PTI in an interaction.

MSI sells Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, and Invicto through the Nexa channel. Other models like Brezza, Dzire, Swift and Ertiga are retailed through its Arena outlets.

MSI launched Nexa retail channel in July 2015 to attract new categories of customers through unmatched car-buying experience.

Within a year of launching the network, the company had successfully set up 100 Nexa sales outlets covering 94 cities.

In FY24, with sales of over 5.61 lakh vehicles, the network posted a growth of 54 per cent over the previous financial year.

Banerjee said the premium network now accounts for 37 per cent of the company's total sales annually.

"The important point is that we need to serve these customers in Tier II and Tier III cities also with Nexa experience where we are seeing a good traction for our products," Banerjee said.

He noted that the majority of expansion , around 100 outlets, will come up in these cities, in the current financial year.

Banerjee said MSI has also come up with a new concept -- Nexa Studio, a smaller outlet format to cater to customers.

With 500th Nexa outlet, MSI now has a total of 3,925 outlets (Arena, Nexa and Commercial) covering 2,577 towns and cities.

