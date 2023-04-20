HT Auto
Home Auto News Mp Students Make Anti Sleep Alarm For Drivers To Prevent Road Accidents

MP students make anti-sleep alarm for drivers to prevent road accidents

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Students in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have created an anti-sleep alarm system for drivers that can help avoid road accidents. There is a sensor installed in the system, which starts producing a buzzer sound if the driver's eyes are closed so that he wakes up by the sound. If the driver's eyes do not open even after the buzzer goes off, then the wheel of the car stops, preventing the vehicle to be driven in such a state.

A screengrab of a video posted on Twitter demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm kit (@ANI/Twitter)
A screengrab of a video posted on Twitter demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm kit (@ANI/Twitter)
A screengrab of a video posted on Twitter demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm kit (@ANI/Twitter)
A screengrab of a video posted on Twitter demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm kit

The anti-sleep alarm system took three weeks to be made and has been made by a group of five students. One of the students said that the inspiration to make this alarm system for drivers of buses and trucks occurred to him after he witnessed a bus accident in Hoshangabad district. Apparently, the accident took place because the driver fell asleep while driving the vehicle.

Also Read : MP youth makes electric bicycle worth 20,000 that can carry a quintal of load

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special
1868 cc
₹34.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Road King
1745 cc
₹26.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890 cc
₹28.57 - 31 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw K 1600 Gtl
₹28.75 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Indian Springfield (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Springfield
₹30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw R 18 Transcontinental (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 18 Transcontinental
₹31.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

A video of the students demonstrating the anti-sleep alarm system has been posted on Twitter by ANI. Some Twitter users, who saw the video, praised the efforts made by the students while some also raised concerns about how the system needs some fixes.

One Twitter user commented, “What if sensor gave wrong reading in speeds of 100? What will happen to wheels?" while another wrote, “But abruptly stopping the wheels can cause more damage ....no?" The anti-sleep alarm made by students is in the most basic form and might need a lot of testing and fixing before it moves to production form.

However, it is an effort in the right direction as India sees a large number of road accident cases that are caused due to driver falling asleep while driving. This happens majorly in highways where truck and bus drivers take up night duties or drive for long hours at a stretch without getting enough rest.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: road safety safe driving road accident
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city