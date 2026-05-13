Motul India launches IPONE premium motorcycle engine oil brand in India

Motul India has announced the launch of IPONE in the Indian market, marking the French lubricant brand’s entry into the country’s premium motorcycle engine oil market. The company says the new range will target younger riders looking for performance-focused lubricants while also positioning itself as a lifestyle-oriented brand inspired by Japanese culture and motorcycling.

Backed by Motul India’s distribution and retail network, IPONE will initially be rolled out across six core markets and fourteen key markets in the country, alongside digital-focused marketing campaigns aimed at engaging performance and adventure riding communities.

According to Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India & South Asia, the launch is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the company’s presence in the growing premium lubricant segment. “The market itself is exploding. So, for example, if I say that the premium segment is around 10 million litres, it will become 40 million litres in the next four to five years," he said. Pai further added that Motul is pursuing a multi-brand strategy to retain leadership in the segment, with IPONE positioned alongside Motul and another upcoming brand with a distinct identity.

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IPONE product lineup:

The company has structured the product lineup around a “belt" hierarchy, with each tier catering to a different type of rider and usage pattern.

At the top of the range is the Black Belt “Racing" lineup, headlined by the Shogun engine oil, which the company says is designed for high-performance engines and track riding. Motul noted that Shogun is also associated with the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Below this sits the Blue Belt “Sport" range, consisting of fully synthetic lubricants aimed at riders seeking higher engine performance for road and off-road usage. The Green Belt “Advanced" range uses semi-synthetic formulations intended for regular everyday riding, while the Yellow Belt “Standard" range focuses on more accessible pricing while retaining premium positioning.

According to Pai, the company’s recent experience with IPONE in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia indicated strong interest from younger motorcyclists. “There are a lot of consumers, youngsters in fact, a lot of younger bikers, adventure seekers, all who are there in the market, may be using something else. They have come up to join the Motul wagon," he said.

The company also highlighted that the IPONE range uses PAO and ester-based lubrication technology, while visually differentiating itself through Japanese-inspired branding and design language.

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