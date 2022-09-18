MotoGP may make its debut in India in 2023 winter

The agreement between MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports could be signed as early as next week.

Two-wheel racing enthusiasts might have a reason to rejoice as MotoGP could make its debut in India in the winter of next year. Provided everything goes according to plan, the introduction of MotoGP may provide a strong boost to the currently static motorsport scene in the country. According to a PTI report, the agreement between MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports could be signed as early as next week.

Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta and CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta will be in Delhi next week and it is speculated that they might make an official announcement of the MotoGP debut at the Grand Prix of Bharat.

The report stated that the FIM homologation of the track will be done only after the agreement is signed between the MotoGP rights owner and race promoters. Fairstreet Sports COO Pushkar Nath said they have been thorough with their background work. “India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. Everyone has a connect with bikes. It has aspirational value. MotoGP is one of the most watched sporting events," Nath was quoted saying in the report.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Audi announces official entry in Formula 1 )

President of Indian motorsports federation FMSCI Akbar Ebrahim shared that he has been in touch with AGM as well as with the racing promoters. “I hope the master agreement between Dorna and Fairstreet is signed soon and then we can move on to track homologation and the organisation of the race. The support of the government will be key here," he added.

(Also read | Formula 1: Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023)

Around 5,000 people work on a MotoGP weekend which includes races in junior classes Moto 2 and Moto 3. The racing event will not only put Uttar Pradesh in limelight at the global level but is expected to boost tourism as well.

First Published Date: